$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 128,829 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 718,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,406. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $110.28.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.