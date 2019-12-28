$0.71 EPS Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

APAM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,794,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,200,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after buying an additional 720,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 910,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

