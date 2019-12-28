$0.77 EPS Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Bank Ozk reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply