$0.77 EPS Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Bank Ozk reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

