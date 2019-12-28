-$0.84 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $44.65 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.