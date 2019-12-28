$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 458,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,157. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 34.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.