0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,528.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000311 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

