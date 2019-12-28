0Chain Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,020.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000318 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.