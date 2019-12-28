0x Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Iquant, Radar Relay and GOPAX. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Kucoin, BitMart, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Upbit, FCoin, WazirX, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bilaxy, CoinTiger, C2CX, Hotbit, AirSwap, Livecoin, Radar Relay, DDEX, DigiFinex, Crex24, Fatbtc, Iquant, BitBay, ABCC, Zebpay, GOPAX, Koinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Bitbns and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

