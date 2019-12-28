0xcert Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $280,107.00 and $39,897.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $429.12 or 0.05868987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

