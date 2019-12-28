-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to announce earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 375,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 428,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 195,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

