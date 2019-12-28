$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.39. Expedia Group reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.32. 1,600,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

