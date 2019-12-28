$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.96 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.