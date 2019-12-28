$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,647,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,929 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

