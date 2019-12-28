$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

AL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,186. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

