$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. ICU Medical posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

ICUI opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.92. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $5,401,679. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,365,000 after purchasing an additional 640,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $35,745,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,876,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

