$1.71 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.66. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 191,377 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $191.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $141.30 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.