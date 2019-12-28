$1.73 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.70. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 661,637 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $92.45 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

