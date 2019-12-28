$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.83 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

