$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 359.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

