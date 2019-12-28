$100.57 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $100.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the lowest is $99.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $89.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $387.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 million to $389.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $421.39 million, with estimates ranging from $406.05 million to $439.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.