1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.58 ($39.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of DRI stock opened at €22.42 ($26.07) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1 year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

