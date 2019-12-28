$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post $13.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.47 billion and the lowest is $13.08 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $51.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $51.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.89 billion to $54.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

HCA opened at $149.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,837,000 after buying an additional 2,902,715 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 764.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after acquiring an additional 907,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

