$170.17 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to report sales of $170.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $751.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.90 million to $758.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $822.88 million, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $832.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

