$187.96 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce sales of $187.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.92 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $174.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $685.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $698.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.34 million to $815.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 132,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $43,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 86.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

