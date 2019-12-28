$194.22 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $194.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.46 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $787.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.46 million to $791.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $779.43 million, with estimates ranging from $760.82 million to $806.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE FSK opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

