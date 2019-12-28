1irstcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213,421.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $213,421.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00022469 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000817 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001252 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,726 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.