1SG Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One 1SG token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00009965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, 1SG has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $549,377.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00048343 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00334735 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013637 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003463 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, OEX, Kryptono and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

