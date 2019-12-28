1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.