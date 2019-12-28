1World (1WO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, 1World has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $5,057.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

