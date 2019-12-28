$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,839,000 after buying an additional 151,607 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $151.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.