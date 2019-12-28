$2.17 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.46 and the lowest is $1.65. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.78. 861,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

