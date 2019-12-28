-$2.22 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($7.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.68) to ($6.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $117.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $125.72.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

