$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $136,537.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $146,290.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,940 shares of company stock worth $1,786,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $669,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.26 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

