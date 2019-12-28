$2.38 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.70. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,803 shares of company stock worth $28,525,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. 840,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.