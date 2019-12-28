$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Seagate Technology also reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $11.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

STX opened at $59.58 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $257,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,533 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,947 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $4,642,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 47,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.