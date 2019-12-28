$20.13 Million in Sales Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $20.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.96 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $22.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $77.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.82 million, with estimates ranging from $81.47 million to $82.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ConforMIS by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.29. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.