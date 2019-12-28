$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $73.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $77.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $79.18 million to $92.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.