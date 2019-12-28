$255.38 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $255.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $247.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,499 shares of company stock worth $8,304,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

