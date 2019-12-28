$272.96 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post sales of $272.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $273.00 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $270.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $922.36 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

