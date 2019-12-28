$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.89. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

