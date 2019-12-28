$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.89. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply