$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

