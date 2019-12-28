$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report $300,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 499,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

