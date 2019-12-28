$310.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to report $310.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. Cable One posted sales of $269.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,339.60.

CABO stock opened at $1,497.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a 1 year low of $782.01 and a 1 year high of $1,569.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,506.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,309.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,614 shares of company stock worth $2,283,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

