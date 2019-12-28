$316.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $316.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.31 million and the lowest is $287.90 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $351.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.10 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.