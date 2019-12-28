$337.33 Million in Sales Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $337.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the lowest is $331.82 million. Monro posted sales of $310.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Monro has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Monro by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Monro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

