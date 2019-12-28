3DCoin Price Up 246.8% This Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 246.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,595,502 coins and its circulating supply is 69,305,808 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

