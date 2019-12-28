$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.36 billion. Aramark reported sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $16.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

ARMK opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $45.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.