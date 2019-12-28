$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Westrock also reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

WRK stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.63. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,618 shares of company stock worth $10,378,523 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 82.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

