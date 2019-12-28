$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the lowest is $4.92 billion. Paypal posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $21.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 90.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Paypal by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Paypal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,015,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. Paypal has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

