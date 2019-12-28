$442.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce $442.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $445.10 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $393.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

